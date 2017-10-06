Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies on scene of meth manufacture

MORRIS, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of an active meth manufacture, according to a release from the department.

The release states that deputies responded to a report of a possible meth lab dump site around 10 a.m. on Friday. The site was located on the 2300 block of Morris-Majestic Road.

When deputies arrived, they reportedly found three active meth “cooks” in a bag on the side of the road. Narcotics investigators are on the scene with a hazmat team to ensure the area is safe.