Magic City Fashion Week brings Beyoncé’s style team to Birmingham for design competition

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) –- It is officially October, which means many people are excited about fall, football, and Magic City Fashion Week.

We’re three weeks away from MCFW and creators Derek Deandre and Daniel Grier say they are very excited about the upcoming events.

The Splashiversary Emerging Designer Showcase will give designers a chance to display their work and help celebrate the four year anniversary of Splash DKG, a clothing line started by Deandre and Grier. The event will also feature celebrity stylists Ty Hunter and Raquel Smith who are known for styling Grammy award-winning artist Beyoncé Knowles.

MCFW is about more than fashion – they have partnered with Birmingham AIDS Outreach to help spread awareness about HIV and AIDS.

Magic City Fashion Week will be from October 24th-26th.

For more information on MCFW, including ticket information and scheduling, visit magiccityfashionweek.com.

Keep up with upcoming events by following MCFW on Instagram and Facebook.