MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Mobile County is planning to open certain storm shelters on Saturday ahead of Tropical Storm Nate’s arrival.

The county has provided a list of the shelters and their locations online. The shelters will open at 10 a.m. for “residents who do not feel safe in their own homes.”

There is also a list on the site to remind people of which items they should bring for a comfortable stay.

