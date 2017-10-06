One Class at a Time: Grantswood Community School

(WIAT) — It’s our favorite part of the week, time for One Class at a Time!

This week we surprised a teacher right here in Jefferson County. Katie Boyd is a music teacher at Grantswood Community School, and our team stopped by to reward her hard work with a $1,000 grant check.

Boyd told us that she plans to use the money to purchase instruments for her students to use.

“I feel like music gives them a place to be creative,” Boyd said. “We don’t have an art teacher currently, so they just get music with me in addition to their other specials which are technology, library, going to visit the counselor, and they get to go to PE every day.

The grant was provided thanks to help from Little Caesars and Pepsi.