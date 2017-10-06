Pell City High School increases security at football game over rising racial tensions

Related Coverage Pell City parents express concern after NFL debate leads to racially explicit threat

PELL CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — Mounting racial tensions have led to increased security at Pell City High School.

Principal Tony Dowdy says school administrators are working with Pell City Police for Friday night’s football game.

“We will take extra precautions. We will have extra security. We will have a plan in place,” Dowdy said. “We hope our students come to unify and rally for a football game and all the players involved. We don’t want negative interactions or negative things going on to impact those things that high school students love and like.”

This comes after a racially-charged message on Snapchat spread across social media. Concerned parents met with administrators Thursday morning to voice their concerns.

The school and local law enforcement are looking into the matter. Paul Daymond of the FBI issued a statement saying:

“The FBI takes these types of situations very seriously. W e are aware of the matter in Pell City and we are looking into it in partnership with the local police.”