Pinson Valley High School teacher arrested for alleged inappropriate sexual contact with student

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A teacher from Pinson Valley High School has been taken into custody by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, according to a release from the department.

The teacher, a 30-year-old man, was arrested after a female student told the department that he had had sexual contact with her. Just after the start of the school day, the victim went to the principal and disclosed that she had been having sexual contact with the teacher, according to the release.

The principal contacted the School Resource Deputy who took the initial report and requested that a youth services detective come to the school. According to the release, the victim told the department that the contact started after the beginning of the school year and continued since.

Detectives questioned the teacher, who reportedly admitted that he had been having sexual contact with the victim. The teacher has been taken into custody, and his name will be released after he receives formal charges.

CBS42 will bring you more information as it becomes available.