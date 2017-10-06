Rachel on the Road: Bama Belle Riverboat

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Black Warrior River is full of history and having a historic paddle-boat traveling down its waters makes it all the more special to Tuscaloosa. The Bama Belle Riverboat still takes people for cruises on the weekends.

“Tuscaloosa is here because of the river,” Craig Dodson, the owner of the Bama Belle Riverboat said.

A couple of years ago, Dodson was eating at the levy when saw the boat and decided to bring it back to life.

“I’ve had boats all my life,” he added. “I worked on the Mississippi and Ohio River as a teenager, so this just seemed like something to do.”

The only paddle-wheel riverboat in Tuscaloosa has had a couple of lives already. It dates back to 1970.

“I think it was the Emerald Queen when it came here, and I think it was a competition to name it and someone came up with that name Bama Belle,” Dodson said.

Dodson says he believes the boat will be around forever.

