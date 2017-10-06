Tuscaloosa lawn care business tries to rebuild after thieves take everything

TUSCALOOSA, Ala (WIAT) – Thomas Booth is trying to rebuild his lawn care service after every piece of his equipment was stolen, forcing him to close his business temporarily.

“Shock, initially. But then it rolled over to I’ve got all these customers I’ve got to take care of, what am I gonna do?” Booth said.

His company, First Choice Cleaning and Lawn Care serves over 70 customers in Tuscaloosa County. But after thieves stole a trailer carrying two industrial lawnmowers and other equipment from his driveway, it’s left him out of a job.

“You didn’t just steal my posessions, you stole my livelihood,” he added.

Booth dropped out of school to start this business after his mother passed away and he needed to help support his family. Now, he’s working to purchase new equipment that sometimes takes weeks to order. He’s thankful that most customers say they’ll wait for him to get up and running again.

“That money takes care of my family, my friends, and the people that work with me. So, you’re taking more than just an object.”

A Go Fund Me page has been setup to help Booth. You can find that by clicking here.