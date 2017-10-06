Tuscaloosa teacher arrested for having sexual contact with student

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A teacher employed with the Tuscaloosa County School system was arrested for having sexual contact with a student.

According to a release from the Tuscaloosa Police Department, officials received a report of the incident on September 26th. 28-year-old Christopher Albert Knight was arrested for being an employee and engaging in a sex act or deviant sexual intercourse with a student under the age of 19.

Knight was placed in the Tuscaloosa County jail on a $5,000 bond.

Further charges could be pending as the investigation continues.