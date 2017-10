TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Rose Administration building at the University of Alabama has been evacuated Friday morning, as have the surrounding buildings, because of a suspicious package.

According to an alert from the university, a package was found behind the administration building.

“Rose and surrounding buildings have been evacuated while search teams are on site,” the alert said. “Please avoid the area and report any suspicious packages or unusual situations to UAPD at (205) 348-5454. “