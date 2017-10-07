Auburn Tigers vs. Ole Miss – Live Score Updates

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Auburn Tigers are set to go head to head against Ole Miss in a game that sees the Plainsmen hoping to continue their hot streak.

Last week, Ole Miss was trounced by the Alabama Crimson Tide in a sound defeat, as Auburn took it to the Mississippi State Bulldogs for a 49-10 victory.

The Tigers will hope to repeat last year’s results when they came away with a 40-29 victory over Ole Miss.

Follow this page for a running log of the game.

1Q:

(7:31) Kerryon Johnson carries it in from 17 yards out for a TD. Auburn Tigers strike first for a 7-0 lead.

Kerryon Johnson off to another great start. #Auburn leads Ole Miss 7-0, 7:31 1st @WIAT42 — Conan Gasque (@ConanGasque) October 7, 2017

(4:19) Gary Wunderlich hits a 27-yard field goal to give Ole Miss some points on the board. Score: 7-3.

Ole Miss about to rack up 400 yards on Auburn and score 12 points — Nic Ghoulas (@Nic_Gulas) October 7, 2017

(4:04) Jarrett Stidham connects with Ryan Davis for a 75-yard touchdown. Auburn’s lead grows to 14-3.

Quick answer from #Auburn Ryan Davis goes 75 yds for a TD on the 1st play of the drive. #WarEagle leads 14-3, 4:04 1st @WIAT42 — Conan Gasque (@ConanGasque) October 7, 2017