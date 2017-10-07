Auburn Tigers vs. Ole Miss – Live Score Updates

By Published: Updated:

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Auburn Tigers are set to go head to head against Ole Miss in a game that sees the Plainsmen hoping to continue their hot streak.

Last week, Ole Miss was trounced by the Alabama Crimson Tide in a sound defeat, as Auburn took it to the Mississippi State Bulldogs for a 49-10 victory.

The Tigers will hope to repeat last year’s results when they came away with a 40-29 victory over Ole Miss.

Follow this page for a running log of the game.

1Q:

(7:31) Kerryon Johnson carries it in from 17 yards out for a TD. Auburn Tigers strike first for a 7-0 lead.

(4:19) Gary Wunderlich hits a 27-yard field goal to give Ole Miss some points on the board. Score: 7-3.

(4:04) Jarrett Stidham connects with Ryan Davis for a 75-yard touchdown. Auburn’s lead grows to 14-3.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s