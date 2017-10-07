Kidney Action Day coming to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Coming up, you can be proactive about your health by taking part in Kidney Action Day.

The event is hosted by the American Kidney Fund and includes free health screenings, fitness activities, healthy cooking demonstrations and food samples, plus prizes, giveaways and more. The family friendly day also features plenty of activities for kids, including face painting and a healthy snack food truck. There will be live music, a Crunk Fitness demo, games and even massages.

So why is Kidney Action Day important? About 3,300 people in and around Birmingham are living with kidney failure and 2/3rds of them depend on dialysis to stay alive. About 600 new cases of kidney failure are diagnosed each year. It’s important to diagnose kidney disease early because it usually has no symptoms until the late stages and if caught early, progress can be slowed or stopped.

Kidney Action Day is moving to Birmingham’s Railroad Park on 1st Avenue South. The original date will be rescheduled because of Hurricane Nate.

You can keep up to date with everything from the Kidney Action Fund by checking out their website here or going to the event page here. You can also follow along on social media: Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.