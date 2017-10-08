Gulf Shores and Orange Beach avoids major storm damage, encourages guests not to cancel future plans to visit

GULF SHORES AND ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WIAT) — Hurricane Nate impacted the northern Gulf Coast late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Fortunately, areas like Orange Beach and Gulf Shores avoided major damage from the storm.

The Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Tourism is encouraging vacationers to not cancel any of their trips to the area.

“We have been in constant communication with both local cities and the county emergency management agency, and we are thankful to be able to relay to our guests that our beach communities only received minimal impact from Hurricane Nate, and we stand ready to welcome guests to our 32 miles of white-sand beaches,” said Joanie Flynn, vice president of marketing for GSOBT. “Our thoughts and prayers are with those neighbors in other Gulf-front states who were impacted by the tropical system.”