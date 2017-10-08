Nate cleanup begins across Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Now that Hurricane Nate has moved through Alabama, the state’s residents are cleaning up the damage it left behind.

In Irondale, a tree blocked off part of Highway 78 Sunday morning. It took some work with a chainsaw to move it. The State Fair packed up early at Oak Mountain Park. It was supposed to last until Sunday night. And fallen trees damaged property throughout the state.

Federal assistance is on the way after President Trump declared a State of Emergency and authorized FEMA to provide equipment and resources necessary to provide help in the state.