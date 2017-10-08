President Trump declares state of emergency in Alabama

By Published:
Gulf Coast waves crash against rocks as winds continue to speed up in Coden, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, ahead of Hurricane Nate, expected to make landfall on the Gulf Coast later in the day. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — President Trump approved Governor Kay Ivey’s request for a Presidential Emergency Declaration for Alabama. Federal assistance will supplement existing efforts due to conditions resulting from Tropical Storm Nate.

“I greatly appreciate the quick response from President Trump and FEMA Administrator Brock Long. We have had a great working relationship during the four storms since I took office,” Governor Ivey said. “We will use this federal assistance to ensure that all Alabamians receive the support they need as the recovery from Hurricane Nate begins.”

FEMA is authorized to assist in the following areas: Autauga, Baldwin, Barbour, Bibb, Bullock, Butler, Chilton, Choctaw, Clarke, Coffee, Coosa, Conecuh, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Dallas, Elmore, Escambia, Geneva, Greene, Hale, Henry, Houston, Jefferson, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Mobile, Monroe, Montgomery, Perry, Pike, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tuscaloosa, Washington, and Wilcox and the Poarch Band of Creek Indians.

