BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Birmingham police responded to a shooting that left a man wounded and sent to UAB Hospital.

At around 2:30 this afternoon, officers arrived at the 7500 block of 66th Court Way South where a man suffered a single gunshot wound to the chest.

There are no suspects in custody as Birmingham PD continues to investigate.

CBS 42 will update you as more information is available.