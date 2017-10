BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – An 18-wheeler collided with a car sending two to the hospital.

According to Birmingham PD, the wreck happened at 36th Avenue North and Vanderbilt Road. The 18-wheeler was traveling toward Center Point, Ala. when the truck driver attempted to make a left turn and accidentally side-swiped another vehicle.

It is unknown what injuries were sustained as this is still being investigated.

CBS 42 will update you as more information is available.