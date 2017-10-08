Video: What Nick Saban, Alabama football players had to say after 27-19 win over Aggies

COLLEGE STATION (WIAT) — The Alabama Crimson Tide outlasted Texas A&M Saturday at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas to a 27-19 victory.

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban opened his post-game press conference by saying what a good win on the road it was for the team. He said he was disappointed the Tide was up 24-3 then let the Aggies back in the game; overall he was disappointed they didn’t finish the game, but did mention there were a lot of good things that happened during the game.

Be sure to watch the video at the top of the post to hear Saban’s full statement after the game.

CBS 42 spoke to several key players in the game against TAMU; watch their raw interviews below: