Attorneys in Goodson trial attempt to bar S-Town mentions from courtroom

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The legal representation for a man that became a character in a popular podcast is asking that the judge in a case against him bar the podcast from being mentioned, according to court documents.

Tyler Goodson is currently prepping for trial on an indictment with multiple crimes cited, including stealing lumber, old vehicles and a laptop computer from a friend of his, John B. McLemore.

Goodson’s representation has filed a motion to move the court to “bar the State of Alabama, or any attorney, party or witness from mentioning, introducing and/or referring or alluding to the “S-Town” podcast or any other matter or news stories associated therewith, in the presence of the jury or jury venire.”

You can read the full document by clicking here: S-Town motion