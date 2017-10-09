Caleb Moore, Roy Moore’s son, arrested on trespassing charge

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Caleb Moore, the son of Senate Candidate Roy Moore, has been arrested in Etowah County according to court documents.

Moore was arrested on a charge of 3rd Degree Criminal Trespass on Monday. He was released shortly after being booked on a $1,000 bond.

The younger Moore has been previously arrested on a few occasions but has never been convicted of any crime.

CBS42 will bring you more information as it becomes available.

