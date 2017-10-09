eCO Savings Race – Team Grinfield

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS42 Community) – This week we are spotlighting Team Grinfield in our weekly eCO Savings Race update.

Their goals for the race are to; stick to a budget, meal plan, pay off credit card debt, build an emergency fund, and increase giving.

Cooking is one of Heather Grinfield’s strategies at making a significant dent in her debt-snowball process.

“We write down a menu for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, Sunday through Saturday. We have been eating at home every single night. It makes a world of a difference eating at home and making a meal plan,” Grinfield said.

Grinfield recently started working through her Dave Ramsey curriculum and says she relates to many of the financial hurdles he writes about.

“He talks about impulse buying. So I thought, well this is me. I say ‘oh hey, we’re bored, let’s go to a shopping mall and let’s buy…whatever.’ That’s impulse buying. I feel like there are a lot of people out there who are like me living paycheck-to-paycheck,” said Grinfield.

But she knows that with the support of her family and friends that this journey will be life-changing.

eCO TAKEAWAY TIP-

It’s easy to make shopping a form of entertainment. Instead, write down some fun, free activities that you could enjoy with your friends or family. When you find yourself in need of something fun to do, pick one of those events. Do a little research, and you can even find fun seasonal ideas.

Follow all the teams at ecosavingsrace.org.