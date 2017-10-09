Nate leaves behind a pink sky in south Alabama

(WKRG) — Residents in the south Alabama tell our fellow Nexstar station News 5 that they’ve noticed an especially pink sky after sunset on Sunday as Nate moved north.

News 5 Chief Meteorologist Alan Sealls explained the phenomenon.

“Particles in the atmosphere, like dust, pollution, pollen, smoke, and even water droplets, do tint the sun and moon. Typically, when the sun and moon are high, they appear white,” Sealls said. “The light passes through a thin layer of atmosphere. When they are low in the sky, they pass through much more air and that filters the colors to allow the dominant colors of red, orange, and yellow to be more prominent.”

Basically, it’s the sun reflecting off the clouds and rain droplets as the storm moved north.

But it is definitely safe to say that the sun and its sunset Sunday was a nice way to end our very long and stormy weekend.