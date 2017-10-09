Nick Saban meets with media prior to Arkansas game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban met with the media for his weekly press conference prior to Arkansas visiting Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Tide host the Razorbacks on Saturday, October 14th, kickoff set for 6:15 PM.

“Obviously we’re always pleased and happy to win, especially on the road in this league. Sometimes that can be a pretty difficult task, but we’d also like to look at ourselves and try to evaluate how we performed. Even though Texas A&M really played a good game and shared a lot of heart in the game, we played a pretty ordinary game for us. I don’t think we really executed the way we’d like to or with the consistency that we’d like to in the game. I think that it’s something as coaches, we take responsibility for, but we also we want to take responsibility for getting everybody to respond the right way so that we have a chance to improve and help our players be the best players they can be.

“I was very excited and pleased that Minkah (Fitzpatrick) was recognized as the SEC defensive player of the week. You see the guys that we recognized as a staff as players of the week. With injury updates, I think everybody will be fine. Trevon Diggs will come back and try to practice some today. Tony Brown will be day-to-day throughout the course of the week, and we won’t be able to make a decision on him until sometime later in the week.

“We certainly look forward to getting to Bryant-Denny Stadium. There’s a lot of tradition here when it comes to homecoming. I think it’s special with the kind of support and tradition that we have. It’s certainly something that we respect and we look forward to being a part of. Arkansas has got a really good team. They’ve got some players that can really make a difference in the game, starting with their quarterback, who certainly played well against us last year. He made some fabulous throws and really good plays. They’ve got three running backs that help them be one of the most effective teams running the ball of anybody we’ve played to this point. I think you can sit here and talk about what they have not done as a team, or you can say they should’ve beat Texas A&M and they’re very capable of scoring a lot of points and being a very good team. I think their defense is a very sound a solid group that doesn’t make a lot mistakes. You’ve got to work hard and execute well to beat them. This is going to be a challenging game and it always has been for us and we’re certainly going to prepare that way.”