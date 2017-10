GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — An overturned 18-wheeler has caused traffic to shut down on parts of I-65.

Gardendale Fire and Rescue has responded to the scene at exit 275. I-65 northbound is closed at exit 272 and I-65 southbound is closed at exit 275. Gardendale Police urge people to take Highway 31 as an alternate route.

According to officials, the tanker was carrying gas and fuel has spilled onto the highway.

WIAT will continue to bring you updates as more information becomes available.