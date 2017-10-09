Police officer shot and killed on Texas Tech campus Monday night

LUBBOCK, TX (KLBK) — Lubbock Police and EMS were called to the Texas Tech Police Department Monday evening for the report of a shooting.

Texas Tech issued the following statement just before 9:00 p.m.

Earlier this evening, Texas Tech Police made a student welfare check. Upon entering the room, officers found evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Officers brought the suspect to the police station for standard debriefing. During this time, the suspect pulled a gun and shot an officer in the head. The officer is deceased. The suspect fled on foot and is currently still at-large. Texas Tech University campus is on lockdown.

It was not immediately clear if the shooting was inside the TTUPD or nearby to the police station.

The time of the call was 7:50 p.m., and the address was 413 Flint Avenue.

The following was sent as a Texas Tech Emergency Alert:

This is TTU. A shooting has been reported at the Texas Tech Police Department. At this time, the shooter is still at large. The campus is on lockdown. Take shelter in a safe location. Additional information to come. For more information go to emergency.ttu.edu.