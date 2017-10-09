Race fans set up camp at Talladega ahead of Alabama 500

LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — More than a week before the Alabama 500, eager NASCAR fans arrived at the grounds near the Talladega Superspeedway to set up camp.

Emmett Orr was among the first.

He arrived Saturday and waited two days for the North Park to open, so that he could reclaim his favorite spot beneath a large, white flag.

“This is my 20th year, so I come early to get this spot,” Orr said. “It’s just like a landmark, it’s been here so long.”

Orr’s camp is known among Talladega’s most loyal campers as “Bubbaville.” He marks the spot with a large banner bearing the name and places a new decal on it every year.

This year’s decal invites people who kneel during “The Star-Spangled Banner” to kiss Orr’s “patriotic [backside],” although Orr thinks he probably won’t get many kisses at the NASCAR race.

“It just shows me that NASCAR fans are patriotic Americans, and they stand up for the flag, and they fly the flag out here,” Orr said. “A protest is a protest, but you don’t protest over the flag.”

Protests during the national anthem stem back to 2016, when then-quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, Colin Kaepernick, stayed seated during the song. He said he was protesting the oppression of African Americans in the United States.

Buzz over the protest grew louder last month when President Donald Trump said at a rally that NFL team owners should fire players who sit or kneel during the national anthem.

Billy Farrell, another early arrival at the campgrounds, served for 20 years in the Navy.

He told CBS42 that he finds national anthem protests to be hurtful.

“[Protesters] have probably never been in the service, probably never will be in the service,” Farrell said. “I think they’re dumb on their part.”

Other fans, like Richard Houchens, choose not to get involved in political debates, especially during an event they’ve enjoyed for decades.

“I like listening to the anthem and all that, and watch the flags fly,” Houchens said. “But, you know, I’m just down here to enjoy myself and have a good time.”

In a statement, NASCAR wrote, “Sports are a unifying influence in our society, bringing people of differing backgrounds and beliefs together. Our respect for the national anthem has always been a hallmark of our pre-race events. Thanks to the sacrifices of many, we live in a country of unparalleled freedoms and countless liberties, including the right to peacefully express one’s opinion.”