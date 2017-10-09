Thousands still without power as Nate clears Alabama

Ala. (WIAT) — As of 4 a.m. Monday morning, Alabama Power reports that 10,000 customers are without power statewide after Nate made its way through Alabama over the weekend.

1,200 people in the Birmingham metro area still don’t have power. 2,200 in East Alabama and around 6,600 in the Mobile area are also in the dark.

The storm sent trees toppling over, including one off of Highway 78 in Irondale. Crews with chainsaws were brought in to clean it up. A CBS42 viewer in Moundville sent in a photo of a tree that landed on a truck.

The Alabama state fair was supposed to be open on Sunday at Oak Mountain Amphitheater, but it packed up early.

Alabama Power said their crews will continue to work diligently and safely to get the lights back on for customers without power.