Tuscaloosa family still searching for answers 17 years after relative’s murder

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — George Manley, Jr. was murdered in his apartment 17 years ago.

Police found the victim’s body at the Central Square Apartments in downtown Tuscaloosa. Those apartments have since been torn down and replaced. Manley was a Vietnam veteran that suffered from Hodgkin’s disease.

Manley’s family wants closure, and they want the murderer in his beating death brought to justice.

“There is not a day that I don’t think about it,” said Cheryl Mumin, Manley’s daughter. “It is kind of depressing to know that other people are getting to live their lives acting like nothing ever happened. And I am still carrying this burden and I just don’t know why.”

Mumin keeps her father’s funeral service program as a reminder of what happened.

Investigators tell CBS42 that they believe robbery was the motive in the 63-year-old’s death. There was no forced entry into his residence, but police say some items had been taken.

“Over the years we’ve identified several potential suspects and have interviewed them and tried to connect the evidence to them, but we have not developed enough probable cause to be able to charge anybody,” said Capt. Kip Hart with Tuscaloosa Police.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.