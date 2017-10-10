2 drown on Fort Morgan while trying to rescue child

By Published:
(CBS 42 file photo of red flag on a Gulf Coast beach)

FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WIAT) – Two men drowned on Fort Morgan Monday evening while attempting to save a child, Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack said.

Tuesday, the two men were identified as 22-year old Bradley Murphy of Elberta, Alabama and 40-year old Stephen Wallard of Owensboro, Kentucky.

The body of one of the men was recovered Monday around 8 p.m.  The Coast Guard resumed the search for the second body Tuesday morning at sunrise.

Mack says four adults entered the water near the Kiva Dunes Resort to save a child. Two adults were able to rescue the child and make it out of the water.

