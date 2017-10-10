Alabama’s favorite Halloween candy? Candy corn, apparently

CandyStore.com released their Best Selling Halloween Candy by State Interactive Map, and of course, we’re interested in what our viewers find to be the tastiest spooky treat.

Source: CandyStore.com.

Are you surprised, like I am, to discover Alabama’s is candy corn? According to CandyStore.com’s map, the runner up is Hershey’s Mini Bars (my personal fave).

The online retailer says they’ve collected data for the past 10 years to determine the #1 Best-Selling Halloween Candy in Each State. Last year, Hershey’s mini bars came in first place for Alabama.

CandyStore.com said this about candy corn’s rise to the top in Alabama: ” It makes sense since they look like little A’s. Roll Corn!”

A little too corny, amirite?

What’s your plan for Halloween treats? Candy corn? Chocolate? Let us know in the comments.