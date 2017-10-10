Bring back the historic Alabama Theatre sign

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)– The historic Alabama Theater sign could be coming back to Birmingham!

The theater is one of 25 finalists in the Partners in Preservation: Main Streets campaign. This organization focuses on preserving historic landmarks throughout the U.S. If Alabama Theater wins, they will get the grant money needed to bring back the 2nd Alabama sign, which was taken down in 1957 due to financial reasons.

The public can support this competition by going to www.BigAlabamaSign.com. You can vote 5 times a day until October 31st. A winner will be announced on November 4th.