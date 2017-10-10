Bring back the historic Alabama Theatre sign

By Published: Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)– The historic Alabama Theater sign could be coming back to Birmingham!

The theater is one of 25 finalists in the Partners in Preservation: Main Streets campaign. This organization focuses on preserving historic landmarks throughout the U.S. If Alabama Theater wins, they will get the grant money needed to bring back the 2nd Alabama sign, which was taken down in 1957 due to financial reasons.

The public can support this competition by going to www.BigAlabamaSign.com. You can vote 5 times a day until October 31st. A winner will be announced on November 4th.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s