Congrats If You Already Knew About This Facebook Easter Egg, And Here Are 2 More!

(WKRG) — Congratulations if you already know about this Facebook Easter Egg. But if you didn’t here’s the information on the “congratulations” animation, plus 2 others.
If you type the words “congrats” or “congratulations” as a post or a comment, a balloon animation will fly across your screen.
You can also make it work with these other versions of “congrats”
- Congrats
- Congratulations
- ألف
- مبروك
- تهانينا مبارك
- مبروك
- Glückwunsch
- Gratuliere
- Enhorabuena
- Felicitaciones
- Félicitations
- बधाई
- Selamat
- Congratulazioni
- おめでとう
- 축하해
- 축하해요
- Мои поздравления
- Поздравляем
- Поздравляю
- ยินดีด้วย
- Tebrikler
- 恭喜
- Geluk
- অভিনন্দন
- Gratulace!
- Til lykke
- Tillykke
- Συγχαρητήρια
- Paljon onnea
- Onnea
- અભિનંદન
- מזל טוב
- Gratula
- Čestitam
- Čestitke
- Čestitamo
- അഭിനന്ദനങ്ങൾ
- ಶುಭಾಶಯ
- Tahniah
- Grattis
- अभिनंदन
- ਵਧਾਈਆਂ
- Parabéns
- Gratki
- Gratulacje
- Felicitări!
- Gratulujem
- Blahoželám
- Gefeliciteerd
- வாழ்த்துகள்
- வாழ்த்துக்கள்
- అభినందనలు
- مبارکباد
- Chúc mừng
- Честитам
- Hongera
- Свака част
- Felicitações
- Gratulálok
- Gratulálunk
- Onnittelut
- Μπράβο
- gratuluju
- gratuluji
- gratulujeme
- blahopřeju
- blahopřeji
- blahopřejeme
- Tebrik ederim
- ขอแสดงความยินดี
- おめでとうございます
- Complimenti
- बधाई हो
- शुभकामनाएं
- शुभकामनाएँ
- Herzlichen Glückwunsch
- Baie geluk
- Veels geluk
- Gratulerer
For the Thumbs Up animation simply post or comment:
- Rad
- Radness
You can also get these hearts to fly across your screen
Activated by:
- xo
- xoxo
- xoxoxo
- Besos y abrazos
- bisou
- bisous
- baci
- 꽁냥꽁냥
- Я люблю тебя
- Я люблю вас
- จุ๊บๆ
- จุ๊บจุ๊บ
- Öptüm
- 么么哒
- সোনা
- Kys og knus
- φιλάκια
- puspus
- Puszi!
- Šaljem poljupce!
- ഉമ്മ
- ਰੋਮਾਂਸ
- Um abraço
- pupici
- cmuk
- Грлим те
- mahaba