Congrats If You Already Knew About This Facebook Easter Egg, And Here Are 2 More!

(WKRG) — Congratulations if you already know about this Facebook Easter Egg. But if you didn’t here’s the information on the “congratulations” animation, plus 2 others.

If you type the words “congrats” or “congratulations” as a post or a comment, a balloon animation will fly across your screen.

You can also make it work with these other versions of “congrats”

Congrats

Congratulations

ألف

مبروك

تهانينا مبارك

مبروك

Glückwunsch

Gratuliere

Enhorabuena

Felicitaciones

Félicitations

बधाई

Selamat

Congratulazioni

おめでとう

축하해

축하해요

Мои поздравления

Поздравляем

Поздравляю

ยินดีด้วย

Tebrikler

恭喜

Geluk

অভিনন্দন

Gratulace!

Til lykke

Tillykke

Συγχαρητήρια

Paljon onnea

Onnea

અભિનંદન

מזל טוב

Gratula

Čestitam

Čestitke

Čestitamo

അഭിനന്ദനങ്ങൾ

ಶುಭಾಶಯ

Tahniah

Grattis

अभिनंदन

ਵਧਾਈਆਂ

Parabéns

Gratki

Gratulacje

Felicitări!

Gratulujem

Blahoželám

Gefeliciteerd

வாழ்த்துகள்

வாழ்த்துக்கள்

అభినందనలు

مبارکباد

Chúc mừng

Честитам

Hongera

Свака част

Felicitações

Gratulálok

Gratulálunk

Onnittelut

Μπράβο

gratuluju

gratuluji

gratulujeme

blahopřeju

blahopřeji

blahopřejeme

Tebrik ederim

ขอแสดงความยินดี

おめでとうございます

Complimenti

बधाई हो

शुभकामनाएं

शुभकामनाएँ

Herzlichen Glückwunsch

Baie geluk

Veels geluk

Gratulerer

For the Thumbs Up animation simply post or comment:

Rad

Radness

You can also get these hearts to fly across your screen

Activated by:

xo

xoxo

xoxoxo

Besos y abrazos

bisou

bisous

baci

꽁냥꽁냥

Я люблю тебя

Я люблю вас

จุ๊บๆ

จุ๊บจุ๊บ

Öptüm

么么哒

সোনা

Kys og knus

φιλάκια

puspus

Puszi!

Šaljem poljupce!

ഉമ്മ

ਰੋਮਾਂਸ

Um abraço

pupici

cmuk

Грлим те

mahaba