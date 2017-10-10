DCH hospital in Tuscaloosa offers free breast cancer screenings

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT)-The month of October is breast cancer awareness month. DCH Regional hospital in Tuscaloosa is helping women in the community get free screenings.

The Manderson Cancer Center is hosting two free breast cancer screenings this month. The program is being done to help women who have little or no health insurance. Katrina Lewis from DCH says breast cancer can be successfully treated if it is found early.

“So with breast cancer the earlier the better with detection for cure rate. But its also to let people know we are here to support them so they don’t think they are alone and worried about something that maybe going on. They can come in and get the support they need” Lewis said.

Qualified women will receive education about how to do a breast self examination, a clinical exam from a health professional and a voucher from a free digital mammogram at the Breast Center at DCH or at Northport Medical Center.

Funding for the screenings is provided by The DCH Foundation, The DCH Breast Cancer Fund and the Breast & Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program of Alabama.