Deputies: FL man beat up and arrested after being caught molesting 7-year-old

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pasco County man was arrested after being caught molesting a child in the parking lot of a McDonald’s, authorities say.

Deputies were called to the McDonald’s on State Road 52 in Hudson late Monday night for a battery in progress.

They say the suspect, identified as 60-year-old Spencer Joyce of New Port Richey, was being beaten up after the caregiver of a 7-year-old girl caught him molesting the child.

Investigators say the suspect, the caregiver and the victim all drove to McDonald’s for food just before midnight. The caregiver then left the suspect and the victim in the car.

When the caregiver returned, deputies say he found Joyce molesting the child and started to beat him.

Joyce was arrested for capital sexual battery.