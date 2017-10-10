FBI working with Tuscaloosa Sheriff in vandalism investigation

TUSCALOOSA, Ala (WIAT) – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff says weekend vandalism of a PARA property in Taylorville is being treated as a hate incident. Sheriff Ron Abernathy tells CBS 42 that his department is working in conjunction with the FBI after the concession stand was spray painted with graffiti over the weekend.

It’s believed the incident happened overnight Friday. Offensive religious, racial, and sexual language and images were drawn all around the building and on sidewalks surrounding it. Abernathy says it’s likely the work of young juveniles, but the FBI has been notified and is assisting in the case.

“They are an asset for us to call upon if needed. But we notify them if needed in case there’s any other occurrences of this in this vicinity or in the state, so they’ll be aware of the current situation,” Abernathy said.

The graffiti was quickly covered up with white paint by PARA employees on Saturday. Investigators are following several leads, but do not have any suspects right now.