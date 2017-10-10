Gus Malzahn previews LSU, talks Tiger’s success

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) – Auburn Head Coach Gus Malzahn met with the media prior to the Tiger’s game at LSU on Saturday. The tiger matchup will air on CBS42, kickoff set for 2:30 PM.

Auburn enters the game undefeated in SEC play and coming off another dominating win over Ole Miss. LSU defeated Florida on the road last weekend, so both teams enter Saturday’s showdown with momentum. Auburn hasn’t won in Baton Rouge since 1999.

“We have a big road game this week at LSU, a place that we have not won at since 1999. They had a big win last week vs. Florida on the road, a close game that they found a way to win, so I know that they are going to have a lot of momentum. When you look at them offensively, they put a lot of pressure on your defense, specifically on the perimeter with all of their speed sweeps, their unbalance and their shifts, and every way that they present that. Defensively, they are a Top 20 defense like they usually are. Their defensive line, you can tell, is getting healthier. Their linebackers are very aggressive, and they can really run. Of course, Arden Key is one of the dynamic players defensively in our league, and you can tell that he is starting to get in shape, and is starting to really play. It’s a big challenge for our team. Our message has been each week to get better, and the last three weeks I feel like we’ve done that. We are going to have to continue to do that on the road at LSU,” said Malzahn.