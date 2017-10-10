Inmate dies after found unresponsive in Jefferson County jail cell; foul play not suspected

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Detectives are investigating after a 52-year-old inmate was found unresponsive in his cell early Tuesday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office says 52-year-old Timothy Bibb was found unresponsive just after 3:30 a.m. during routine cell checks. Jail medical staff and paramedics responded; he was pronounced dead at 4:04 a.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, Bibb had been alone in his cell, and there were no signs of injury or trauma.

Bibb was sentenced to prison Monday morning in the Bessemer Circuit Court, and booked into the Jefferson County Jail at noon.

No foul play is suspected, and the cause of death is pending the medical examiner’s report.