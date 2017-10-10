NFL commissioner Roger Goodell: ‘we believe everyone should stand for the National Anthem’

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a letter to NFL teams Tuesday about plans for the league to move past the ongoing #TakeaKnee controversy.

“Like many of our fans, we believe that everyone should stand for the National Anthem. It is an important moment in our game,” Goodell wrote. “We want to honor our flag and our country, and our fans expect that of us. We also care deeply about our players and respect their opinions and concerns about critical social issues. The controversy over the Anthem is a barrier to having honest conversations and making real progress on the underlying issues. We need to move past this controversy, and we want to do that together with our players.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter obtained the letter, posting the following to Facebook: