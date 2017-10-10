Residents in Tuscaloosa County getting a new tornado storm shelter

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT)-The Tuscaloosa County Commission is building another tornado storm shelter to keep residents safe.

Work crews have already broken ground and have poured the foundation for the shelter. It will be located near Northport in the Brownville community off highway 171. When it is built, the tornado storm shelter will look like a shelter already built in the Samantha community.

District one County Commissioner Stan Acker says he expects the new shelter to be ready by the end of October. Acker tells CBS 42 that area in the Northwest part of Tuscaloosa County has been needing a safe place where residents can go during severe weather.

“When there is a tornado this is a place they can go be with friends and family and know its a safe place and no its a FEMA rated to withstand the tornado. A place they can take their kids and family and know its safe” Acker said.

The new storm shelter will be able to hold fifty people. Acker said this will be the fifth tornado shelter for the district one area built in the past five years.