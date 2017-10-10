Talladega approves $5.2 million tax incentive for new Georgia Pacific facility

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Monday night, the Talladega City Council approved a $5.2 million tax abatement for Georgia Pacific, to bring a sawmill to the city.

The company said the mill will cost $100 million to build and employ more than 100 people.

“It’s a major investment,” said Talladega’s City Manager, Patrick Bryant. “So we’re happy to give that incentive in order to get Georgia Pacific as a partner in our community.”

Bryant said the average salary at the mill will be roughly $50,000, plus benefits.

“(The jobs will) give a real economic boost to this community. A boost that this community could use to reignite industrial development and further diversify its own economy,” Bryant said.

Georgia Pacific used to operate a lumber mill in Talladega, which closed during the economic downturn in 2008. The facility still stands.

Bryant said the company will return to the original site, but it will build a new facility on top of it.

According to Bryant, the new mill should be up and running by September of 2018.