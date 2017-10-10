Tuscaloosa Miracle League raising money to replace playing field

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Miracle League of Tuscaloosa is trying to raise money in hopes of replacing a worn rubber playing field.

The Miracle League provides children and adults with mental and physical challenges an opportunity to play baseball. As many as 130 players participate in the games.

Participants play on a rubber field at North Sokol Park that was built in 2010. The wheelchair and walker accessible field has faced a lot of wear and tear and needs to be replaced.

Founder of the league, John Miller, tells CBS 42 the field will cost $97,000 to be replaced. A GoFundMe page has been set up with a goal of $20,000.

Miller says the league is a lot of fun for his son who has special needs.

“For one hour, the parents get to sit in the stands and have a complete break and just get to rest and get to watch their child have fun and a good time doing it,” Miller said. “We have plenty of people out here to help and have plenty of people to take care of the children. Safety is our number one goal and we just have a blast playing.”

The goal is to raise the $20,000 by January and have the new field ready for next spring.

Click here to visit the GoFundMe page.