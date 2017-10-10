Youthful offender status denied for suspect in fatal Avondale shooting of 2-year-old

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A petition for Youthful Offender Status for a defendant in the shooting that left a two-year-old dead in Avondale has been denied, according to court filings.

Tyrone Smith Jr’s appeal for the status was denied on Tuesday by Circuit Judge Virginia A Vinson. Smith is one of four defendants that are set to go to trial on charges of Capital Murder and Attempted Murder related to the shooting death of Ron’Narius Austin.

RELATED: 4 indicted in Avondale shooting death of 2-year-old child

CBS42 will bring you more information as it becomes available.