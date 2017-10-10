Youthful offender status denied for suspect in fatal Avondale shooting of 2-year-old

By Published:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A petition for Youthful Offender Status for a defendant in the shooting that left a two-year-old dead in Avondale has been denied, according to court filings.

Tyrone Smith Jr’s appeal for the status was denied on Tuesday by Circuit Judge Virginia A Vinson. Smith is one of four defendants that are set to go to trial on charges of Capital Murder and Attempted Murder related to the shooting death of Ron’Narius Austin.

CBS42 will bring you more information as it becomes available.

