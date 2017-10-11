1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at Gadsden motel

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting Tuesday evening at a motel in Gadsden, police say.

Sgt. John Hallman says police responded to a motel in the 200 block of North Albert Raines Blvd on a report of shots fired. Inside, they found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, 28-year-old Derrick Scott Parham of Rainsville, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives found a 23-year-old woman during their investigation who they believe was at the motel during the incident. She was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police tell CBS 42 the suspect is not in custody, and his name is being withheld until warrants are obtained. They are also not releasing the motive, but said the individuals involved knew each other.

The U.S. Marshall’s Gulf Coast Task Force, Attalla Police Department, and Etowah County Sheriff’s Office are assisting.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact Detective Eric Phillips or Sergeant Mark Henderson at 256-549-4630.