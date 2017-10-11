ADPH investigating after food handler with Hepatitis A found working at Anniston restaurant

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Public Health is working with Marco’s Pizza in Anniston to investigate a food handler who is reportedly infected with hepatitis A, according to a release from the department.

The ADPH is asking anyone that consumed food at that location between Sept. 26 and Oct. 2 to contact their healthcare provider, pharmacy, or local health department to get the Hepatitis A vaccine or immune globulin to reduce their chance of illness.

In their release, the ADPH states that Hepatitis A can be transmitted person-to-person and by eating food or drinks prepared by an infected person. A vaccine can be used to prevent infection if administered within 14 days of exposure, but only in those 12 months to 40 years old who have never had the vaccine. Persons over 40 may be able to take the vaccine or may require immune globulin.

The office is also offering information on possible symptoms to look out for in the case of a possible infection.

“Adults with hepatitis A may have symptoms that include fatigue, low appetite, stomach pain, nausea and jaundice. These symptoms usually resolve within two months of infection,” said Dr. Burnestine Taylor, Medical Officer for Disease Control and Prevention, ADPH. “Children less than 6 years of age generally do not have symptoms or have an unrecognized infection. Almost all people who get hepatitis A recover completely.”

For more information, the ADPH is asking people to visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at cdc.gov/hepatitis