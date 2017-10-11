Auburn reportedly investigating claims of tutor taking final exam for at least one football player

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — Auburn University has retained a law firm to look into allegations of a tutor taking a final exam for at least one student on the 2015 football team, ESPN reports.

An athletic department spokesperson called the allegation of impropriety “false” in the university’s official response.

The tutoring investigation is the latest in a series of probes within the athletic department, which have so far touched the Men’s Basketball and Women’s Softball teams as well.

