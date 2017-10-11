Auburn reportedly investigating claims of tutor taking final exam for at least one football player

By Published:

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — Auburn University has retained a law firm to look into allegations of a tutor taking a final exam for at least one student on the 2015 football team, ESPN reports.

An athletic department spokesperson called the allegation of impropriety “false” in the university’s official response.

The tutoring investigation is the latest in a series of probes within the athletic department, which have so far touched the Men’s Basketball and Women’s Softball teams as well.

CBS42 will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s