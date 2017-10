ENSLEY, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire crews quickly responded to a small commercial fire at a grocery store in Ensley late Tuesday night.

The fire happened around 11:30 p.m. at the M&A Grocery and Meat Market on Avenue I. Firefighters noticed smoke coming from the back of the store.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The fire is still under investigation. WIAT will continue to bring you updates as more information becomes available.