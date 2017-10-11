Community raises money for Fort Morgan drowning victim

(WKRG) — A crowdfunding effort is underway to help with the funeral expenses for one of the two drowning victims in For Morgan on Monday.

Bradley Murphy and three other men went into rough surf to help rescue a 12-year-old boy who was in distress. Two men and the boy were able to make it back to shore safely, but Murphy and another man, 47-year-old Steven Wahler or Owensboro, Ky drowned.

A goal of $8,000 has been set to help pay for the funeral for Murphy. Here is a link to the crowdfunding site.