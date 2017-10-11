Enhanced security welcomes music fans to Tuscaloosa’s Willie Nelson show

TUSCALOOSA (WIAT) – Just days after the Las Vegas Massacre, security was stepped up at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre with country music legend Willie Nelson in town.

Tuscaloosa Police wouldn’t describe new security measures in detail, but told CBS 42 that fans should rest assured they did everything they could to ensure this concert, and shows in the future, went off without a hitch.

“They don’t need to worry about anything, if they see something that they feel uncomfortable they can come tell a police officer, we are very vigilant in our security and we’re doing everything we can to make sure this is the safest place they can come,” said Lt. Chris James with Tuscaloosa Police Department.

Fans at the concert venue weren’t concerned with security.

“I haven’t really thought a second thought about it until you just mentioned it. I’m not nervous,” said Brent Proctor, a music fan in attendance.

Enhanced security measures meet steps already in place at the venue, like newly installed metal detectors and a clear bag policy geared towards safety. Wednesday’s concert saw no security problems at all.

Jackque Greenlee, a music fan, said “We’re gonna go whenever the lord is ready to take us, and if we set at home and worry then we might as well be dead.”