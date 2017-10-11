Homewood police make three separate arrests amid rash of burglaries

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Police in Homewood had a busy overnight shift, making three arrests after a rash of burglaries and thefts that have plagued the area in recent weeks.

Sgt. John Carr said Wednesday that two suspects were arrested for suspicion of vehicle burglary during an undercover operation in the Kensington Road area.

Police are not releasing the name of the suspects, as formal charges are pending.

Police also arrested a man after he was caught on a family’s surveillance camera trying to break into their home.

It happened around 3:37 a.m. Wednesday, according Jessica Johnson, who lives with her husband, four kids and two dogs on Oxmoor road.

The surveillance footage shows a man trying to open a locked side door to the home, then walking around to the front door and tugging on it. That door was also locked.

In the video, one of the Johnson’s dogs can be heard barking, before the man quickly turns and leaves.

“I was terrified when I saw the video,” Johnson said. “I could not believe that someone had just tried to break into our house, with four children.”

Police are also not releasing this man’s identity, while they finalize the several felony charges they say he’ll face.

According to Carr, the man stole a car, and stole an iPad from a minivan before trying to get into the Johnson’s house.

Lt. Keith Peterson, also with the Homewood Police Department, said the vehicle burglaries and the attempted home burglary don’t appear to be connected, but they should come as a wake-up call.

“I think some news got out there that break-ins were happening, and I believe we may have copycats, and we may have people knowing that homewood is vulnerable to these things,” Peterson said. “That’s why we try to get the message out: lock your doors.”