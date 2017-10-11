Neighbors in West End grow food and build community with urban garden

WEST END, Ala. (WIAT) — The West End Urban Garden’s mission is about more than growing food, it’s about growing the community. I stopped by for a visit and discovered two young men who say their lives were changed by the garden that’s reshaping the neighborhood.

One of them is 27-year-old Antonio Robeiro Howard. He discovered his passion for gardening seven years ago,

“At first, it was just about work. Fresh out of high school, I said I need a job. I need something to do,” Howard said. “Then after while, it became a place of peace. I find enjoyment out here.”

Howard is the plant keeper at the garden.

Community gardens are popping up everywhere. According to the American Community Gardening Association, there are 18,000 of them across the country. There are more than 20 here in Birmingham.

These gardens tend to mean a lot to the people who live in the community. Denzel Stevenson says the garden has brought the community together.

”There are some of the neighbors who actually look out for the gardens. If we are growing tomatoes, if somebody is going in picking them, they are like, ‘you don’t need to be doing that’,” Stevenson said. “The community has evolved as a whole. This is really a community garden.”

The garden includes all types of greens, okra, herbs and spices, apple and fig trees, even three bee hives with more than 35,000 bees.

24-year-old Stevenson is the garden’s beekeeper.

“When I work with them, I try to bring a positive energy. So instead of calling them the bees or the little bugs, I call them my daughters,” Stevenson said. “I’m kind of like their father because I’m taking care of them. I’m trying to make sure they stay alive and do what they need to do.”

The West End Urban Garden is a project of the Community Church Without Walls and Urban Ministry. There are volunteer workdays and garden tours every Wednesday and Saturday, from 8am until noon.

The garden is located on 12st St. SW and McMillion Avenue. If you want to contact Urban Ministries for more information, call (205) 781-0517.